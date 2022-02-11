Sergio Almanza pleads not guilty, but agrees to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sergio Almanza made his first court appearance Friday. He's the man accused of killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya in a hit-and-run crash outside the River of Lights in December.

At his hearing, Almanza didn't argue against staying behind bars. He pleaded not guilty, then waived his right to the rest of the hearing, as his attorney explained.