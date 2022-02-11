Sergio Almanza pleads not guilty, but agrees to stay behind bars

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 11, 2022 05:10 PM
Created: February 11, 2022 02:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sergio Almanza made his first court appearance Friday. He's the man accused of killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya in a hit-and-run crash outside the River of Lights in December.
At his hearing, Almanza didn't argue against staying behind bars. He pleaded not guilty, then waived his right to the rest of the hearing, as his attorney explained.
Almanza will be held in jail until trial. The prosecution didn't even argue their case to hold him.
According to police, Almanza had been on the run in Mexico since the crash and just surrendered to investigators last week. He is facing a handful of charges, including homicide by vehicle and tampering with evidence.
