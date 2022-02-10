Sergio Almanza to face a judge Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sergio Almanza is expected to face a Bernalillo County judge Friday. He's the man accused of killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya in a hit-and-run crash outside the River of Lights in December.

Judge Stan Whitaker will decide if Almanza will be held in jail until trial, or if there are conditions for him to be released. Almanza had been on the run in Mexico since the crash and just surrendered to investigators last week.