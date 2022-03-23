Sergio Almanza's attorneys to argue for pre-trial release in Wed. hearing

In a statement, Almanza's attorney Adam Oakey said, in part, "This community has been devastated but the legal question at hand is whether our client is a danger to the community, and we feel he is not for many reasons..."

However, prosecutors said that legal question has been asked and answered by Almanza himself – and his lack of argument during that initial hearing.

According to the district attorney's filed response, there have been no changes in circumstances or new information since that last hearing, and "a change in counsel is not new information that has material bearing on the court's previous order."

Both the defense attorney and the district attorney's office tell KOB 4 they will present those arguments at the hearing Wednesday.

MORE: