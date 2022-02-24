Serial Albuquerque bank robbery suspect arrested

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police arrested a suspect Wednesday who they believe was involved in several bank robberies in Albuquerque.
Jason Smeltzer, 39, was arrested and charged for his alleged role in four recent bank robberies – including the Wednesday robbery of the Western Commerce Bank in northeast Albuquerque.
The Western Commerce Bank was reportedly robbed twice in 24 hours and Smeltzer is suspected of each instance.
Smeltzer was booked into MDC on state charges.
