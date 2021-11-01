Serial burglar will stay behind bars until trial

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 01, 2021 08:39 PM
Created: November 01, 2021 07:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The third pretrial detention hearing for Jesse Mascareno-Haidle was not the typical hearing. Mascareno-Haidle was arrested for allegedly breaking into cars at Rio Grande High School – while he was out on an ankle monitor, accused of burglarizing around 80 homes.
The prosecution called pretrial services to the stand to testify about the GPS monitoring.
The defense pointed out Mascareno-Haidle has largely been compliant with his conditions of release by following a GPS-monitored curfew and avoiding 49 exclusionary zones.
However, a judge ruled an ankle monitor is not enough in this case.
"It's certainly not helping the community remain safe," the judge said.
Mascareno-Haidle will now remain behind bars until both of his cases go to trial.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company