Serial rapist to be held in jail pending trial for new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former Bernalillo County firefighter was in court Thursday morning after a SWAT standoff over the weekend.
Judge Richard Brown decided to keep Celso Montano, 45, behind bars before his trial.
A woman said Celso Montano attacked her after she refused to role-play while they had sex. She was smoking in his bathroom when he handcuffed her, tried to remove her pants and attempted to strangle her.
Eventually, she was able to call police. Montano was taken into custody after APD's SWAT unit got him to surrender.
Montano was arrested last year after a backlogged rape kit from 2009 was finally processed. In that case, he had choked and raped a woman before throwing her into a ditch. Days after he was identified as a match, the victim died and the case was dismissed.
Montano also took a plea deal in 2012 after multiple women accused him of rape.
