'Serial' road rage driver told police he's addicted to drugs, has anger issues

Police believe lee is a serial road rage driver who regularly makes threats to shoot people. They say he drives a white infinity sedan.

Lee and his mother told police that he is addicted to opioids and has anger issues.

Officers asked lee about threatening to shoot other drivers. He told police that he pretends to reach for a gun that he doesn’t really have.

In court Wednesday, a judge asked prosecutors if they were filing a motion for pretrial detention.

The state declined and Lee was released.

Lee’s next court appearance is scheduled for June.