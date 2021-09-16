Serial robbery suspect arrested by APD

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 16, 2021 12:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD officers on Wednesday arrested a serial robbery suspect accused of 11 robberies since the start of last year.
Officers with APD's Proactive Response Team arrested Xavier Pino shortly after he allegedly robbed a Wendy's, at 3340 Coors Blvd., NW, north of Coors Blvd and Quail Rd., N.W. where the PRT was already working a tac plan.
PRT officers responded to the armed robbery at Wendy's and then to Pino's house, located just a few blocks from Coors Blvd. Officers set up a perimeter around the house after seeing Pino – who fit the exact description given by the Wendy's employees – enter the house.
Pino exited the house and was arrested on felony warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and six misdemeanor shoplifting warrants. He was also believed to have committed several robberies in the area and was suspected of having stabbed two employees at the Twisters during one of the robberies.
Pino provided a statement to detectives, confirming his role in Wednesday's robbery, four robberies in 2020, six robberies in 2021, three aggravated batteries with a deadly weapon and 10 aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon.
An additional arrest warrant will be completed with Pino's corroborating information and evidence collected during a search of Pino's home that connected him to the suspected robbery cases.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company