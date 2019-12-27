Serial shoplifters: Albuquerque couple repeatedly steal from retailers

“Organized Retail Crime (ORC) is a serious and growing problem for all retailers. The Home Depot has dedicated ORC investigators who work with law enforcement at all levels to stop crimes like these. We’re grateful for the partnership with the Albuquerque Police Department Organized Retail Crime Unit to make this arrest.”

The couple has not gone to court for some cases because they occurred too recently. Other cases have been dismissed for different reasons like lack of evidence and failing to notify witnesses. Court documents reveal that some of those charges can be refiled.

Both Kelser and Garcia are behind bars for now.