Serial shoplifters: Albuquerque couple repeatedly steal from retailers

Patrick Hayes
Updated: December 27, 2019 07:54 PM
Created: December 27, 2019 06:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The phrase ‘partners in crime’ hits a little too close to home for one Albuquerque couple who was recently arrested for shoplifting at Home Depot.
According to police reports, Samantha Kesler has committed 14 separate thefts since mid-October. Her boyfriend Marcos Garcia has also been charged with shoplifting at least 10 times in 2019.
Officials said the couple has stolen thousands of dollars’ worth of drills then would sell them on an online marketplace.
A spokesperson from Home Depot provided KOB 4 the following statement about the thefts.
“Organized Retail Crime (ORC) is a serious and growing problem for all retailers. The Home Depot has dedicated ORC investigators who work with law enforcement at all levels to stop crimes like these. We’re grateful for the partnership with the Albuquerque Police Department Organized Retail Crime Unit to make this arrest.”
The couple has not gone to court for some cases because they occurred too recently. Other cases have been dismissed for different reasons like lack of evidence and failing to notify witnesses. Court documents reveal that some of those charges can be refiled.
Both Kelser and Garcia are behind bars for now.
