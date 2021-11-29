Series of crashes leaves several dead in Albuquerque

According to court documents, that crash killed her passenger, Harold McCarty.

“There will be a hearing to determine whether or not there are conditions of release that will adequately ensure the safety of the community. The state's position is that no such conditions exist,” said Judge Rogers.

But that's just a small glimpse of a troubling picture on New Mexico roadways. Many crashes are under investigation, so causes haven't been determined yet.

“We've got an increasingly aggressive group of people on the streets, and I think we need to face up to that,” Isaac Benton, city councilor.

City councilors have acknowledged over the years that drivers in Albuquerque are not only aggressive, but oftentimes driving way too fast.

"It's one of the biggest complaints we get, is that people want speeders to stop speeding,” said Rebecca Atkins, APD spokesperson.

Many crashes this year have also involved pedestrians.

Officials with BCSO said in 2021, they've investigated 41 fatal crashes so far – resulting in 43 deaths. They said they've seen a record number of fatal crashes involving cars and also pedestrians this year.

Unfortunately, they say there is not a common theme or problem those crashes can be pinned to.

KOB 4 reached out to APD but did not hear back.