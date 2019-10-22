Services expanded at West Side homeless shelter | KOB 4
Services expanded at West Side homeless shelter

Ryan Laughlin
October 22, 2019 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The homeless shelter on Albuquerque’s far West Side is now offering a lot more resources for people.

“We got to try and do what we can now, and that's what this all about,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

The mayor, county officials and medical professionals announced Tuesday that the shelter will provide health services, case management, legal services and help with job searching.

The shelter is also now equipped with a computer lab.

Keller said the additional services will help people get off the streets.

“[We are] making sure that we're getting them prepared to enter into the job market," Keller said.

The new services are funded by the county and UNM Health.

The city pays $4 million dollars to keep the shelter open all year.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: October 22, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: October 22, 2019 06:17 PM

