Several Albuquerque schools on 2-hour delay due to president's visit

KOB Web Staff
September 16, 2019 04:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- APS announced four schools in the downtown area will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday due to the president's visit.

The schools include Washington Middle School, Lew-Wallace Elementary, Coronado Elementary and Longfellow Elementary. Albuquerque Sign Language Academy also reported a two-hour delay for Tuesday.

The president has not announced plans to stay overnight in Albuquerque, however, multiple downtown offices will also not open until after 10 a.m. 

KOB Web Staff


Updated: September 16, 2019 04:45 PM
Created: September 16, 2019 03:40 PM

