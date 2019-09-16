Several Albuquerque schools on 2-hour delay due to president's visit
September 16, 2019 04:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- APS announced four schools in the downtown area will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday due to the president's visit.
The schools include Washington Middle School, Lew-Wallace Elementary, Coronado Elementary and Longfellow Elementary. Albuquerque Sign Language Academy also reported a two-hour delay for Tuesday.
The president has not announced plans to stay overnight in Albuquerque, however, multiple downtown offices will also not open until after 10 a.m.
