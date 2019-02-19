Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains

Patrick Hayes
February 19, 2019 05:13 PM

MORIARTY, N.M.- The East Mountains received a dose of snow Tuesday.

Advertisement

People in Edgewood woke up to about five inches of snow and slick roads.

A woman traveling from San Diego to the East Coast decided to find a place to stay Monday night because the driving conditions became dangerous.

“I think it’s crazy. We weren’t expecting this. We were expecting the zip on through,” said Melissa Wild.

Road crews caution that the roads will likely ice over after the sun sets.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: February 19, 2019 05:13 PM
Created: February 19, 2019 04:18 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Advertisement




Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads