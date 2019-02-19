Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
Patrick Hayes
February 19, 2019 05:13 PM
MORIARTY, N.M.- The East Mountains received a dose of snow Tuesday.
People in Edgewood woke up to about five inches of snow and slick roads.
A woman traveling from San Diego to the East Coast decided to find a place to stay Monday night because the driving conditions became dangerous.
“I think it’s crazy. We weren’t expecting this. We were expecting the zip on through,” said Melissa Wild.
Road crews caution that the roads will likely ice over after the sun sets.
