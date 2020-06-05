Several investigations underway following police shooting in NE Albuquerque

The man's father told police that Mitnik "had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder and had not slept in two days... and had not been taking his medication."

At one point after police arrived, Mitnik said he wanted his parents to take him to the hospital and went inside the home.

Moments after, officers heard a woman saying "Help! He's got a knife!"

When officers went inside the house to investigate, they say Mitnik walked out of the bathroom toward an officer. The officer fired off at least one shot.

"We still need to determine if he was armed with a weapon or how the weapon came into play," Medina said.

Mitnik was hospitalized, and listed in critical condition.

Several reviews are underway to determine what should happen next.

"We will look at this situation in-depth, not only from the Multi-Agency Task Force that investigates any officer-involved shooting to our Internal Affairs Force Division who investigates the force and also our Internal Affairs Professional Standards Division that will handle any other misconduct involving that situation as well," said Deputy Chief Eric Garcia.

