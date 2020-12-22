Several New Mexicans express interest in replace Rep. Deb Haaland in Congress

"At the national level, you have the tremendous and awe-inspiring responsibility but opportunity to really bring significant resources to our community to address issues like hunger, economic development, water security issues..." Stansbury said.

"I'm still passionate about the people in our state and serving you and focus on what people need and not corporate greed," said Sedillo Lopez.

State Auditor Brian Colon, a Democrat, has also been mentioned as a possible replacement. He said he is thinking about a run for Congress, but he added that he is also happy in his current position.

"Over the next few days, we'll be consulting with more family and friends and trying to make the right decision on how we have the most impact," Colon said. "But right now, I'm deeply committed to protecting New Mexico's families with the Office of the State Auditor, and the great team I have here."

The Republican Party of New Mexico says it has a number of people who are interested in the nomination. However, no Republican has made an official announcement yet.

Businessman and MMA coach Greg Jackson says he would be interested taking his talents from the ring to D.C.

"Mixed martial arts is combat based. Politics, though some would argue, is kind of combat based, it really isn't," he said. "So just understanding what the parameters are then utilizing my strategic imperatives to be successful, and I'm not just saying I can do it, I've proven I can do it over and over."

Haaland can resign her seat once Biden is sworn into office or after she is confirmed.

The secretary of state will announce a date for a special election ten days following Haaland's resignation.