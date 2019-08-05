Several New Mexico football teams struggle to find players | KOB 4
Several New Mexico football teams struggle to find players

The Associated Press
August 05, 2019 06:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Declining student-athlete participation rates are hitting New Mexico high schools that are struggling to find football players to field teams.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the falling participation rates and the fact that some schools canceling their seasons because of a lack of players have observers wondering if New Mexico high school football is dying.

In June, McCurdy Charter School in Española canceled its season after half of the 26 players were declared academically ineligible. Questa High School, which prematurely ended back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018 because of a lack of players, will not field a team this year.

The New Mexico Activities Association says 11 of the 113 schools expected to play football this year will do so as independents. That means they won't play in a district or complete in the playoffs.

Created: August 05, 2019 06:31 AM

