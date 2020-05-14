5 people shot in SE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 14, 2020 09:42 PM
Created: May 14, 2020 09:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Five people were shot in southeast Albuquerque Thursday night.
The shooting occurred on Louisiana near Gibson, police said.
The victims were taken to the hospital, and police said their conditions range from stable to critical.
Police said the shooting was a result of an altercation that started in a parking lot.
