5 people shot in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

5 people shot in SE Albuquerque

5 people shot in SE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 14, 2020 09:42 PM
Created: May 14, 2020 09:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Five people were shot in southeast Albuquerque Thursday night. 

The shooting occurred on Louisiana near Gibson, police said. 

Advertisement

The victims were taken to the hospital, and police said their conditions range from stable to critical. 

Police said the shooting was a result of an altercation that started in a parking lot. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

More than 200 NM restaurants forced to close due to fallout from COVID-19
More than 200 NM restaurants forced to close due to fallout from COVID-19
Health experts do not believe Navajo Nation has reached its COVID-19 peak
Health experts do not believe Navajo Nation has reached its COVID-19 peak
City of Albuquerque lays out reopening plan
City of Albuquerque lays out reopening plan
Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
Places of worship figuring out how to comply with 10% capacity reopening guidance
Places of worship figuring out how to comply with 10% capacity reopening guidance
Advertisement


Several people taken to hospital after shooting in SE ABQ
Several people taken to hospital after shooting in SE ABQ
More than 200 NM restaurants forced to close due to fallout from COVID-19
More than 200 NM restaurants forced to close due to fallout from COVID-19
Places of worship figuring out how to comply with 10% capacity reopening guidance
Places of worship figuring out how to comply with 10% capacity reopening guidance
Health experts do not believe Navajo Nation has reached its COVID-19 peak
Health experts do not believe Navajo Nation has reached its COVID-19 peak
Republican Party of NM slams governor's approach to reopening the state
Republican Party of NM slams governor's approach to reopening the state