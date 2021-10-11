Sex-trafficking survivor honors Indigenous Peoples' Day

"I was homeless in 2009, that started it all,” said Wahpepah. "My first husband was a heroin addict, and his mom was selling herself on the west side of Gallup."

Before she knew it, she was following in her footsteps.

"At the time, I was innocent,” she said. “I was in high school, I didn't know until I started doing research.”

She now strives to help others who might find themselves in a similar struggle.

"No matter the criticism, no matter if people knock me down, they never experienced anything in my shoes, so what do they know?" she asked.

Indigenous Peoples Day holds a special significance for her, and she says the support fuels her to continue her hard work.

"I'm doing it with compassion, I'm doing it because I want a change,” she said.