SFPD arrest suspect in Wednesday drive-by shooting

SANTA FE – SFPD arrested a suspect involved in a Wednesday drive-by shooting.
Angelo Hernandez, 18, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony and Shooting at a Dwelling or Occupied Building.
At around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers and detectives responded to the 4700 block of Riverside Loop, in regards to a call about a drive-by shooting.
Officers arrived and discovered the driver of the suspect vehicle fired approximately seven shots directed at the victim's house. At the time of the shooting, people were inside the home but no one was injured.
The case remains under active investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
