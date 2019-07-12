Shady contractor continues to miss court dates
Nathan O'Neal
July 12, 2019 09:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque family is out thousands of dollars after hiring an alleged bad contractor. Not only do they say he performed shoddy work – they claim he stole hundreds of dollars in tools and supplies.
The contractor, Henry Anaya III, failed to appear in court this week.
KOB 4 first reported about Anaya last month, when the family said they ended up with messy and unfinished work. Anna Mirabal posted examples of the work on social media, including a backwards door and overlapping boards.
The state still has an ongoing investigation into Anaya's construction work – he was recently charged with theft.
KOB 4 called Anaya last month but he handed off the phone to his business partner.
“You want something on the record, I will tell you something on the record. We are filing countersuits and that shoddy work wasn’t done, they’re just a customer that doesn’t want to pay,” the woman said over the phone.
As for Mirabal, she just wants accountability.
"He's never showed up to any court date, so it's just like a repeated pattern that he does," she said. "He takes your money then you take him to court and he doesn't show up."
According to court records, a warrant was ordered after Anaya didn't show up. So far, that hearing has not been rescheduled.
