Shady contractor continues to miss court dates

The state still has an ongoing investigation into Anaya's construction work – he was recently charged with theft.

KOB 4 called Anaya last month but he handed off the phone to his business partner.

“You want something on the record, I will tell you something on the record. We are filing countersuits and that shoddy work wasn’t done, they’re just a customer that doesn’t want to pay,” the woman said over the phone.

As for Mirabal, she just wants accountability.

"He's never showed up to any court date, so it's just like a repeated pattern that he does," she said. "He takes your money then you take him to court and he doesn't show up."

According to court records, a warrant was ordered after Anaya didn't show up. So far, that hearing has not been rescheduled.