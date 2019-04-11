'Shaken, Not Stirred' event benefits Albuquerque Museum | KOB 4
'Shaken, Not Stirred' event benefits Albuquerque Museum

Marian Camacho
April 11, 2019 06:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - This weekend the Albuquerque Museum Foundation will host its 9th annual Shaken, Not Stirred event.

It's the group's first fundraiser of the year and goes to support education and programs for the Albuquerque Museum. 

The Hawaiian-themed cocktail party will be held at the Albuquerque Museum on Saturday, April 13 from 7 to 11 p.m. Attendees will also have the chance to win a trip to Maui.

Created: April 11, 2019 06:52 AM

