Shelter employee terminated after getting hepatitis A

Last week, NMDOH announced the number of people infected increased to 145.

Now, Kyle is worried that disease will continue spread to other people at the shelter.

“And they’re still not vaccinating, they’re still not telling them to get vaccinated – it’s still not required,” she said.

KOB 4 reached out the city and the group that manages the shelter, Heading Home.

Heading Home did not want to do an interview and sent KOB 4 the following statement:



“The employee in question took a personal leave of absence and we held her position. During her leave, all 70 Westside Emergency Housing Center employees’ seasonal positions were automatically terminated on June 30 per our contract with the City of Albuquerque. All employees, including the employee in question, were eligible and encouraged to apply for full-time positions, but she did not apply and we have not heard from her. She is still welcome to apply.”



But Kyle said she was fired after being diagnosed with the disease before the June 30. cutoff.

She also said she reached out to the city with her concerns but never heard back.

In an email to the mayor’s office, Kyle wrote:



“While working at HEADING HOME EMERGENCY SHELTER I was asked to give my testimony to the Mayor. I truly believed this program saved my life. I brought many guest to shelter. I brought many guest to Hope Works for housing. Beginning in April I started getting sick and missing work. At first I just thought it was a stomach flu. May 3rd I was admitted to Lovlace Woman's Hospital diagnosed with HEP A. My organs had begun shutting down. At that time the Dr put me on bed rest until May 31st. I came back to work for 3 shifts. The day after 3rd shift I was back at hospital very sick. CAT SCAN reveals internal damage. Dr put me back on bed rest until June 27. On June 27 went to my primary care Dr and was rendered to GI DR. She put me on bed rest until July 15. I informed my supervisor of this. This morning he informed me that when I get better they usually have open positions. I lost all my income and almost my life and the program offered me no support.

My question is...WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO NOW? I HAVE NO MONEY, FOOD OR OPTIONS AND AM TO SICK TO DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT.

PLEASE HELP ME”

CITY’S RESPONSE



When asked if city officials had investigated Kyle’s email or employees contracting the disease while at work, the Deputy Director of Housing and Homelessness, Lisa Huval, told KOB 4, “We are not aware of any complaints that have come directly to the city about employees at emergency shelters contracting hepatitis A.”

Afterwards, a spokesperson for Mayor Tim Keller sent this statement:



“Our Constituent Services Department received Ms. Kyle’s email and took action, reaching out to Heading Home to seek a resolution. As the employer of staff at the facility, Heading Home assured our team that they were working with Ms. Kyle to address her claims.”



“I’m not wanting anything,” said Kyle. “But when they shut me out and I’m standing on that freaking street corner selling waters like a homeless person and having people scream at me go get a job instead of doing this – that point right there is when I said no – you all had your time to do the right thing.”

She added: “It’s not my fault I got sick,” she added.





HEP. A OUTBREAK CONTINUES



Last week, officials with the NMDOH announced it had identified two cases of hepatitis A in Rio Arriba County.

According to NMDOH, both are related to the ongoing hepatitis A outbreak centered in Bernalillo County since last November.

Officials said the outbreak continues to primarily impact people who use injection or non-injection drugs and people experiencing homelessness.

In total, there have been 145 acute hepatitis A virus (HAV) infections with two associated deaths in adults ranging in age from 19-to-73 years old.

Of those cases, 137 of them have been identified in Bernalillo County; six cases in Santa Fe County; and now the two in Rio Arriba County since the outbreak began.

"Vaccinating people at risk of exposure is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread of hepatitis A infection during an outbreak," said New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel.

NMDOH has provided more than 5,700 hepatitis A vaccinations to the at-risk populations throughout the state.

According to the city, they have worked with the shelter to provide vaccines for the homeless.

However, Heading Home told KOB 4 it still does not require its employees to get the vaccine.

