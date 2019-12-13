APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ | KOB 4
APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 13, 2019 12:11 PM
Created: December 13, 2019 10:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large police presence was seen in downtown Albuquerque Friday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Albuquerque Police Department received a call about a possible active shooter at Civic Plaza. APD, New Mexico State Police, and SWAT teams in the area were all dispatched to City Hall. 

Police said they conducted a search and did not find any evidence of a threat. 

City employees were directed to shelter in place during the investigation. The shelter in place alert was lifted after police cleared the area. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


