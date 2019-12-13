APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large police presence was seen in downtown Albuquerque Friday morning.
Shortly after 10 a.m., the Albuquerque Police Department received a call about a possible active shooter at Civic Plaza. APD, New Mexico State Police, and SWAT teams in the area were all dispatched to City Hall.
Police said they conducted a search and did not find any evidence of a threat.
City employees were directed to shelter in place during the investigation. The shelter in place alert was lifted after police cleared the area.
City Hall has been cleared and the shelter in place has been lifted. https://t.co/Cu4Tst9Ty5— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) December 13, 2019
