Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools

Joshua Panas
January 27, 2020
Created: January 27, 2020 12:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students and staff at Manzano High School, Tomasita Elementary and Kennedy Middle School were ordered to shelter in place Monday afternoon after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex.
Police were called to the Monterey Manor Apartments, which is behind Manzano, around 12:30 p.m.
One person was taken into custody. Three others are being questioned.
Police said no one was seriously injured.
The shelter in place was lifted about a half hour after the shooting.
