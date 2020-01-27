Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools | KOB 4
Advertisement

Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools

Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 27, 2020 02:47 PM
Created: January 27, 2020 12:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students and staff at Manzano High School, Tomasita Elementary and Kennedy Middle School were ordered to shelter in place Monday afternoon after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex.

Police were called to the Monterey Manor Apartments, which is behind Manzano, around 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

One person was taken into custody. Three others are being questioned.

Police said no one was seriously injured.

The shelter in place was lifted about a half hour after the shooting.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Two suspects on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested
George Parra (left), Brian Stenerson (right)
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Advertisement


Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools
Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Two suspects on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested
George Parra (left), Brian Stenerson (right)
New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant