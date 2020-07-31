Shelter lowers pet adoption fee for entire month of August

Casey Torres
Updated: July 31, 2020 11:22 AM
Created: July 31, 2020 08:48 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The nationwide Clear The Shelters event will last for the entire month of August instead of one day because of COVID-19. This gives people more time to find their best friend.
Watermelon Mountain Ranch, a no-kill shelter, has plenty of animals to choose from. However, Executive Director Sara Heffern said they want to focus on adopting out older dogs and cats who have been at the shelter for years, are disabled or might need a little extra attention from people.
"It's going to have to be someone that is very understanding that doesn't come in with expectations that it's going to be a perfect dog (cat). Because some of these guys and gals, they're not perfect,” said Heffern.
She added they are perfectly imperfect and would still make great pets.
The adoption fee will be reduced from $100 to $50. The animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.
Heffern also wanted to remind people that shelters can be uncomfortable for dogs and cats, so take your time getting to know them.
"People have to be able to get past that initial look in the shelter. Shelters can be very scary for pets, and they may not always show as well, but giving a shelter pet a chance to blossom into these amazing creatures is absolutely worth it,” she said.
Adoptions are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, click here.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance. The Cottonwood Mall location will reopen Saturday, August 1.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company