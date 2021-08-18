Sheriff Gonzales asks for judge to intervene in mayoral race | KOB 4
Sheriff Gonzales asks for judge to intervene in mayoral race

Chris Ramirez
Updated: August 18, 2021 10:18 PM
Created: August 18, 2021 09:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales is asking a judge to intervene in the mayoral race.

Last month, the city clerk denied Gonzales from getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in public financing because of widespread forgery and fraud allegations within his campaign.

4 Investigator Chris Ramirez has more on why Gonzales is appealing that decision and hoping to get that money.

