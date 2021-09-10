Sheriff Gonzales will get emergency hearing on public financing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The legal battle over public financing in the race for Albuquerque mayor is far from over.

On Tuesday an emergency hearing is scheduled in front of a Santa Fe District Court judge, the same judge that in August ordered Albuquerque City Clerk Ethan Watson to revisit his decision to deny Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales more than $600,000 in public financing for his Albuquerque mayoral campaign.



Following the judge's order, earlier this month the city clerk held another hearing and denied Gonzales the public funding a second time due to allegations his campaign forged voter signatures on campaign documents.