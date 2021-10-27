Sheriff: 'Lead projectile' recovered from shoulder of 'Rust' director

A "lead projectile" was recovered from director Joel Souza's shoulder, believed to be the suspected bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Mendoza also said they recovered what they believed to be additional live rounds on set but they will not be commenting on how they suspect those rounds got there. All evidence will be submitted to the FBI.

Regarding potential charges, Mendoza said it's still too early to determine if charges will be filed.

"We are not at that juncture yet," said Mary Carmack-Altwies, the Santa Fe district attorney. She made it clear that she will not be pressured by the immense interest in this case to rush to file charges.

Santa Fe authorities also released new search warrants in the investigation, including interviews with the set armorer Hannah Reed-Gutierrez and assistant director Dave Halls – the two people who handled the weapon before Baldwin fired the shot. The sheriff said all those involved have been cooperative at this point.

