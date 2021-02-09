Sheriff Manny Gonzales embraces police body-worn cameras after years of resistance

In a Tuesday press conference, Sheriff Gonzales showed footage from a foot-chase where two rookie deputies shot a suspect.

"Until you honestly are put in my shoes and feel the grief that I felt, and my sister's life being needlessly taken, I don't think you'll understand my drive,” said Elaine Maestas.

Longtime BCSO critic Elaine Maestas is now working with the ACLU after more than a year of pushing for change within the law enforcement agency. BCSO deputies shot and killed Maestas’ sister Elisha Lucero in 2019. According to deputies, Lucero rushed deputies with a knife.

Maestas and her family, however, think otherwise.

"There was no knife,” she said.

With the introduction of this new tool, Maestas said she believes it’s a good step toward more transparency.

When asked if she’s satisfied with the new level of transparency from BCSO, Maestas said "Yes. I would have to say that I am. My heart honestly goes out to this man's family. I understand, you know, the hurt. They are going through and the heartache, but I am pleased that his family will have a full transparent view of what unfolded that night."