Sheriff Manny Gonzales reportedly attacked at campaign event

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 02, 2021 07:55 AM
Created: June 02, 2021 06:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales was reportedly attacked Tuesday night at a campaign event in northeast Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, a man tried to punch the sheriff in the face, but hit his arm instead.

A spokesperson for his campaign said an off-duty deputy “de-escalated the assailant’s efforts." The man was taken into custody.

“I will not be intimidated," Gonzales said in a statement. "I will continue to support Albuquerque local businesses and a safe transition to reopening.”

Gonzales's campaign said he is unharmed and is planning to make a full statement Wednesday.

The sheriff announced his run for mayor in mid-April.


