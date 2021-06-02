Sheriff Manny Gonzales reportedly attacked at campaign event

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 02, 2021 07:55 AM
Created: June 02, 2021 06:48 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales was reportedly attacked Tuesday night at a campaign event in northeast Albuquerque.
According to the Albuquerque Journal, a man tried to punch the sheriff in the face, but hit his arm instead.
A spokesperson for his campaign said an off-duty deputy “de-escalated the assailant’s efforts." The man was taken into custody.
“I will not be intimidated," Gonzales said in a statement. "I will continue to support Albuquerque local businesses and a safe transition to reopening.”
Gonzales's campaign said he is unharmed and is planning to make a full statement Wednesday.
The sheriff announced his run for mayor in mid-April.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company