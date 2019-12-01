Sheriff’s deputy recovering after rollover crash on duty | KOB 4
Sheriff’s deputy recovering after rollover crash on duty

The Associated Press
Created: December 01, 2019 07:28 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart says a deputy is doing “remarkably well” after his patrol car rolled over.

Stewart said Sunday that 31-year-old deputy Christopher Patton was responding to a call for help from another deputy when his Ford Crown Victoria rolled Saturday night.

Patton was taken to a hospital in the Las Cruces area and later to University Medical Center in El Paso for treatment of head trauma. Patton has two years of experience with the sheriff’s office.


