Police investigate fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
June 30, 2019 10:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting Saturday night left one dead in southeast Albuquerque, according to police.
Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers were initially dispatched to the 1300 block of Alamo, near University and Gibson, in response to a shooting.
Shortly after, officers responded to a serious car crash near Central and Yale.
"When officers arrived at the accident they observed at least one subject who had been shot and was deceased," Tixier said.
Tixier also said that at least one other person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital.
Police will be investigating the multiple scenes and interviewing witnesses.
Information is limited at this time.
Updated: June 30, 2019 10:38 AM
Created: June 30, 2019 10:11 AM
