Police investigate fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
June 30, 2019 10:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting Saturday night left one dead in southeast Albuquerque, according to police. 

Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers were initially dispatched to the 1300 block of Alamo, near University and Gibson, in response to a shooting. 

Shortly after, officers responded to a serious car crash near Central and Yale. 

"When officers arrived at the accident they observed at least one subject who had been shot and was deceased," Tixier said. 

Tixier also said that at least one other person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. 

Police will be investigating the multiple scenes and interviewing witnesses. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

