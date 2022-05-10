APD investigating shooting near 12th and Montaño

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to a shooting in northwest Albuquerque early Tuesday morning.
The shooting reportedly happened near 12th and Montaño and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
All of eastbound and westbound Montaño is closed between Coors and 4th. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
An investigation is ongoing at the scene. Details are limited at this time.
