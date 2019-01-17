Shooting victim identified; Police search Tingley for murder weapon

A dive team was spotted at Tingley Beach.

Seth Jaramillo, who was fishing at Tingley, said the game warden was making the rounds, telling them that APD was fishing for a murder weapon.

"I guess he shot the guy in Old Town and then came over here to Tingley, then dropped the gun, then took off into the Bosque on a mountain bike," Jaramillo said.

APD officials said they searched that specific area for evidence because it was likely the last area where the murder suspect was seen.