Shooting victim identified; Police search Tingley for murder weapon

January 17, 2019 05:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department released the name of the man who was killed near Old Town Wednesday.

Police said Isaac Candelaria, 43, year old was shot outside the Central Grill.

The police department followed up on leads Thursday.

A dive team was spotted at Tingley Beach.

Seth Jaramillo, who was fishing at Tingley, said the game warden was making the rounds, telling them that APD was fishing for a murder weapon.

"I guess he shot the guy in Old Town and then came over here to Tingley, then dropped the gun, then took off into the Bosque on a mountain bike," Jaramillo said.

APD officials said they searched that specific area for evidence because it was likely the last area where the murder suspect was seen.

