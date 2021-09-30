Shoplifters hit popular Old Town store

"It's very frustrating, it's annoying, people are on edge already with the masks and it's hard to tell people to put a mask on," Ghattas said. "Because they get irate, angry, throw things sometimes, and then to have shoplifters come in. We all work hard, we're the ones that are on the everyday lines and it's difficult to have this kind of crime going on."

Ghattas said the recent theft is an example of how crime in the area is out of control.

"I've been on Central since 1975, I've never seen it as bad as it is now. Crime is extremely bad, there's a lot of vandalism going on, cars are being stolen, parts of cars are being stolen, and then the other problem we have is with a lot of vagrants – people are defecating on the property, just leaving a lot of litter. It's very difficult to maintain our property and to be aware of all the crime that's going on."