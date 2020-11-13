Shoppers clear shelves following governor's shelter-in-place announcement

Nathan O’Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Many New Mexicans are preparing to hunker for two weeks following the governor's newly announced public health order.
"Every state in the nation is out of control," the governor said as she revealed new restrictions. "There is no safe place."
Minutes after the governor announced non-essential businesses would have to close for at least two weeks, lines started forming at grocery stores, which are considered essential and will not have to close.
"We knew that there would be a rush on the stores," said Tom Gomez. "We also wanted to make sure we had enough to get past the two weeks.'
Felicia Colon, a postal worker, said she wanted to make sure she was prepared to provide for her two children.
"All our supplies, and get them ready while I'm going to be working because my hours will be long, my days will be long," she said. "And I need to make sure they'll be covered with food being that I won't be there."
Video from inside Costco on Renaissance showed people filling their carts.
"People are hoarding," Michael Grant said. "They're loading their carts full of stuff."
A Costco worker told KOB 4, starting Monday, only 75 customers will be allowed inside. Previously, they limited capacity to 400 people.
As the state enters a new phase of fighting COVID-19, many people hope the drastic measures will help slow the spread of the virus.
"People are not listening, and I think with a major holiday coming up, it's a good idea that this be put in place," Tom Gomez said.
"Stay home, mask up and do what's right for New Mexico," said Felicia Colon. "As New Mexicans, we have to do what's right."
