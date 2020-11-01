Shoppers flock to stores amid statewide COVID-19 surge

Health officials have warned that retail stores can increase the spread of the virus, and many have showed up on the latest list of businesses that have had COVID cases.

Included in the governor’s recommendations is to not shop in groups. However, plenty of groups were seen Sunday, and not everyone was after the essentials.

Despite warnings, many shoppers said they think it’s safe to do most things they did before the pandemic.

“I think people need to get on with their lives. You can’t run in fear. You take the necessary precautions. I think it’s a good thing. It moves the economy,” said Philip Roybal.

“We pretty much go out to any store, any restaurant that we choose to,” said Donna Roybal.

“I’m careful, and I believe that the virus is real and we need to be careful, but I’m still out and about almost to normal,” said Ned Gurule.

Some people said they’re going out much more now compared to earlier in the pandemic. Even though there were fewer cases then, they said the virus felt more unknown.

“I try to come when it’s the less crowded times because you come in here sometimes and it’s like a zoo in there. It’s crazy,” said Daniel Lucero.

When it comes to not wearing masks, or businesses breaking the public health orders, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said no citations have been given out recently for violations.

Other agencies did not respond to KOB 4’s inquiry before this story’s deadline.