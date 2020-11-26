Shoppers hit supermarket for last-minute Thanksgiving groceries

Casey Torres
Updated: November 26, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: November 26, 2020 04:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While most people have already stuffed themselves with turkey and all the Thanksgiving fixings by now, some people waited till the last minute to get their hands on groceries.
"I think it's kind of normal for people to need some last minute stuff on Thanksgiving. That's pretty—that's a Thanksgiving tradition,” said Cybil Archibald, a last minute shopper.
The tradition still goes on, even during a pandemic.
Last minute shoppers were out of luck at some big-box stores like Walmart and Target, which were closed for the day. Other grocery stores that remained open, like Silver Street Market in Downtown Albuquerque, only had a few shoppers around.
The Smith’s on Golf Course Road on the West Side, however, was a different story.
"It's kind of crazy that people are doing last minute shopping right now,” said Ana Armas, a shopper.
Dozens of people waited in a line that wrapped around the building to get their last minute groceries before closing time at 2 p.m.
"The line wasn't too bad. The line outside was for a while. Me and my daughter were playing checkers while on our phones,” said Caesar Rey.
"I have my phone. I got the internet, so I'm good,” said Cybil Archibald.
One of the big reasons people went to the store was because they forgot a few things on their Thanksgiving menu.
“We've been preparing all week, but my father wants some bread putting,” Armas said.
"The mac and cheese is important for me for my kids,” Archibald said. “It's jst the one piece of normalcy we can hang on to today, so I was like, I have to go out and get the can of soup."
"I forgot a few things like everybody else,” Rey added.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company