Shoppers hit supermarket for last-minute Thanksgiving groceries

The Smith’s on Golf Course Road on the West Side, however, was a different story.

"It's kind of crazy that people are doing last minute shopping right now,” said Ana Armas, a shopper.

Dozens of people waited in a line that wrapped around the building to get their last minute groceries before closing time at 2 p.m.

"The line wasn't too bad. The line outside was for a while. Me and my daughter were playing checkers while on our phones,” said Caesar Rey.

"I have my phone. I got the internet, so I'm good,” said Cybil Archibald.

One of the big reasons people went to the store was because they forgot a few things on their Thanksgiving menu.

“We've been preparing all week, but my father wants some bread putting,” Armas said.

"The mac and cheese is important for me for my kids,” Archibald said. “It's jst the one piece of normalcy we can hang on to today, so I was like, I have to go out and get the can of soup."

"I forgot a few things like everybody else,” Rey added.