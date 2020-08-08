Shoppers take advantage of tax-free weekend | KOB 4
Shoppers take advantage of tax-free weekend

Casey Torres
Updated: August 08, 2020 10:44 PM
Created: August 08, 2020 09:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The pandemic didn't slow down shoppers from taking advantage of tax-free weekend in Albuquerque.

The parking lots were packed at places like Walmart on Academy Road, Target on Montgomery Boulevard, and Coronado Mall.

Some shoppers said it didn’t seem too different from previous years.

“I’m actually surprised there’s this many people. By maybe like others—this is our first time going shopping probably since February,” said one shopper.

Another shopper said most people seemed to be following the  public health orders.

“I don’t think I saw one person not wearing a mask or if they weren’t, they were next to their car trying to take it off,” said another shopper. “The biggest thing was probably social distancing. I think people were doing pretty good because like the circles on the floor, but yeah, I think they did pretty well.”

New Mexico State Police said they will share the total number of citations given for mask non-compliance over the weekend.


