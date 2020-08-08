Shoppers take advantage of tax-free weekend

Another shopper said most people seemed to be following the public health orders.

“I don’t think I saw one person not wearing a mask or if they weren’t, they were next to their car trying to take it off,” said another shopper. “The biggest thing was probably social distancing. I think people were doing pretty good because like the circles on the floor, but yeah, I think they did pretty well.”

New Mexico State Police said they will share the total number of citations given for mask non-compliance over the weekend.