Shortage of workers makes pumpkins harder to find

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors are on display at the Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch in Rio Rancho.
However, while the pumpkin patch is brimming with pumpkins, owner Max Wade says there have been some delivery issues on getting them out.
"The reality is, we don't have a shortage on pumpkins – we have a shortage of getting those pumpkins," Wade said. "I work with New Mexico farmers and one of the things that they're facing right now is they have no labor to get out in the field, so we have acres and acres of pumpkins, we just don't have the people out there to get them."
The supply chain issues are a byproduct of the pandemic, resulting in rising gas prices, paying more for food at the grocery store, and now a shortage of holiday decor on store shelves.
"One interesting thing we're seeing out in the distribution world, in the supply world in our chain stores, our big box stores are not buying as many pumpkins this year and nobody really knows why," Wade said.
However, Wade still expects it to stay busy at the pumpkin patch through the month of October.
