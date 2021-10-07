Shortage of workers makes pumpkins harder to find

"The reality is, we don't have a shortage on pumpkins – we have a shortage of getting those pumpkins," Wade said. "I work with New Mexico farmers and one of the things that they're facing right now is they have no labor to get out in the field, so we have acres and acres of pumpkins, we just don't have the people out there to get them."

The supply chain issues are a byproduct of the pandemic, resulting in rising gas prices, paying more for food at the grocery store, and now a shortage of holiday decor on store shelves.