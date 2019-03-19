Shots fired near homes in Rio Rancho

He took photos and videos and called the police.

"Yesterday I collected," he said. "I collected an aluminum can full of bullet holes and that was just on the ground right out here in the area."

He says he's concerned about the guns they are shooting and the direction they are shooting toward.

"These are shot from rifles with a higher capacity," he said. "This is about gun safety, this is about the basic elements of fundamentals of gun ownership."

Rio Rancho Police says they do get calls about people firing shots in the mesa and it's illegal. When officers arrive, they try to educate the public about why it's illegal.

If they constantly have to come back and talk to the same people, then those people could get charged with negligent use of a firearm.

"I was just shooting at the Albuquerque city range. I believe I paid six dollars. Go pay the six dollars and be a responsible gun owner," Schuerman said.

Police say there are designated areas for this kind of shooting, like at certain ranges and Bureau of Land Management properties.