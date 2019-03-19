Shots fired near homes in Rio Rancho | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Shots fired near homes in Rio Rancho

Joy Wang
March 19, 2019 10:10 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A man in Rio Rancho called the police with evidence that people are firing shots in the mesa.

Advertisement

The man, Robert Schuerman, likes walking his dogs in the area. He is a retired military man and a gun owner.

"They were shooting directly in my direction, directly at me, and I yelled and screamed and waved my arms and tried to get my two dogs to lay down," Schuerman said.

He took photos and videos and called the police.

"Yesterday I collected," he said. "I collected an aluminum can full of bullet holes and that was just on the ground right out here in the area."

He says he's concerned about the guns they are shooting and the direction they are shooting toward.

"These are shot from rifles with a higher capacity," he said. "This is about gun safety, this is about the basic elements of fundamentals of gun ownership."

Rio Rancho Police says they do get calls about people firing shots in the mesa and it's illegal. When officers arrive, they try to educate the public about why it's illegal. 

If they constantly have to come back and talk to the same people, then those people could get charged with negligent use of a firearm.

"I was just shooting at the Albuquerque city range. I believe I paid six dollars. Go pay the six dollars and be a responsible gun owner," Schuerman said.

Police say there are designated areas for this kind of shooting, like at certain ranges and Bureau of Land Management properties. 

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: March 19, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: March 19, 2019 09:20 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
Police: Gallup girl located and safe after Amber Alert issued
Tanisha Jim
Advertisement




Witness speaks about the deadly I-25 shooting
Witness speaks about the deadly I-25 shooting
Court program helps Albuquerque veterans
Court program helps Albuquerque veterans
City hopes to expand SHARP program after positive results
City hopes to expand SHARP program after positive results
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
Shots fired near homes in Rio Rancho
Shots fired near homes in Rio Rancho