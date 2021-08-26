Should I get vaccinated if I've already had COVID-19? | KOB 4

Should I get vaccinated if I've already had COVID-19?

Brittany Costello
Updated: August 27, 2021 06:57 PM
Created: August 26, 2021 05:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – More than 200,000 New Mexicans have recovered from COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends those folks get vaccinated.

An article published in January 2021 from the National Institutes of Health details a small study where antibodies of those previously infected "remained fairly stable over time, declining only modestly at 6 to 8 months after infection."

According to the CDC, cases of re-infection with COVID-19 have been reported, but remain rare.

The New Mexico Department of  Health said none of the epidemiology reports on state's COVID-19 dashboard include the number of re-infection among those who have already had COVID-19. Instead, it's broken down by vaccination status.

KOB 4 asked the governor's office if having had COVID-19 could serve as an alternative to the vaccine. A spokesperson pointed us toward the direction of the CDC's frequently asked questions.

"Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19.”

It said, "evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19.”


