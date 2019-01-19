Govt. shutdown puts the brakes on local 'Brew Lab' opening

The possible grand opening could now be in May if the shut down ends soon, said Salvas.

"We thought, 'Ok, it's only a week or two. No big deal. We'll be fine.' And now we're on like the 5th week and with no end in sight," said Salvas.

Salvas said construction will begin in the next few weeks, but they can't start brewing beer or open its doors until they get their licensing.

He said the state and city have done their part.

"You also have to file a federal brewer's notice, and so we filed that notice. It goes to Washington (D.C.). It gets processed. (It) Usually takes several months and then they have to give the thumbs up in order for them to be able to give you the actual license," said Salvas.

Salvas hopes elected officials will come together and negotiate to resolve the issues so the federal government can work for the people again.