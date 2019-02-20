Local husky rescue seeks foster parents to take in pups
Casey Torres
February 20, 2019 10:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Siberian Husky Rescue of New Mexico has about 45 huskies across the state that need foster parents to open their homes and offer care.
Steven Estep has been the president of the rescue organization for the past 15 years. He says he currently is fostering 12 Huskies in his own home.
Like most non-profit organizations, the Siberian Husky Rescue of NM relies on donations and volunteers to keep helping animals.
”We’re looking to find volunteers that can help us house these guys until we can get them their great permanent new homes,” said Estep.
The rescue group will help with dog food and offers crates to fosters.
Estep said potential foster parents will be interviewed. Donations are also being accepted. You can help out by clicking on this link www.nmsiberianrescue.com
