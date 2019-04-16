5 injured in fire at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex
Marian Camacho
April 16, 2019 06:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews have been on the scene of a fire that broke out at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the Sierra Meadows apartments on Eubank near Montgomery around 2:30 a.m. in response to a fire on the second floor and reports of trapped residents.
At least five people were injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: April 16, 2019 06:25 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved