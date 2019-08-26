Sightings of a suspicious van in Rio Rancho have parents on high alert
Nathan O'Neal
August 26, 2019 10:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Sighting of a suspicious red van in Rio Rancho and reports of a man taking pictures of children have parents on high alert.
This suspicious driver has been on the Rio Rancho Police Department’s radar for months—but now there are new allegations, including claims that he would show up at school bus stops and then take pictures of children.
A mother who did not want to be named told KOB 4 that she called Monday morning to report what she saw near Rainbow and Southern Blvd.
“I know that what he's doing is not normal and obviously he's trying to prey on a child,” said the anonymous mom to KOB 4.
This mom also said she is worried for the safety of her daughter.
“You start thinking the worst— that you'll never see them again that they'll get tortured that they'll get sexually abused,” she added.
So far police have not been able to confirm any illegal activity.
Credits
Nathan O'Neal
Created: August 26, 2019 10:07 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved