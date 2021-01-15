Signal, an encrypted messaging app, sees millions of new downloads

Casey Torres
ALBQUERQUE, N.M. — Signal, a private messaging app, is topping app store charts with millions of downloads in a matter of days. The skyrocketing popularity follows news from WhatsApp on its privacy policy.
“WhatsApp didn’t actually change what it was collecting. The only thing they changed was how they advertised what they were collecting,” said Randy Watkins, a tech expert and the chief technology officer at CriticalStart.
He said WhatsApp is being transparent on the user information it’s sending to Facebook, which allows businesses to contact users and vice versa through WhatsApp. He said it’s about the money.
“There’s a general rule of thumb where if something free, you’re probably the product,” said Watkins.
By sending user info like a user’s phone number, IP address and other data, Facebook can monetize WhatsApp. Starting Feb. 8, users will need to accept those terms to use the app. But WhatsApp claims it will continue to offer end-to-end encrypted messages.
"It's an encryption that originates in the device the messages are being sent from, and decrypted at the device that is receiving that message. So what that means is, Facebook, WhatsApp, and these providers — they cannot see the content of that message,” said Watkins.
It’s the same thing Signal offers, but without sharing user data for cash.
"Signal is actually run by a not-for-profit, so they're not out to make money with the data that they're collecting,” he said. “They're also leveraging an open-source software. What that means is, developers, security professionals can access that code and do things to identify vulnerabilities and ensure that the encryption algorithms are secure.”
