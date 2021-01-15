Signal, an encrypted messaging app, sees millions of new downloads

“There’s a general rule of thumb where if something free, you’re probably the product,” said Watkins.

By sending user info like a user’s phone number, IP address and other data, Facebook can monetize WhatsApp. Starting Feb. 8, users will need to accept those terms to use the app. But WhatsApp claims it will continue to offer end-to-end encrypted messages.



"It's an encryption that originates in the device the messages are being sent from, and decrypted at the device that is receiving that message. So what that means is, Facebook, WhatsApp, and these providers — they cannot see the content of that message,” said Watkins.

It’s the same thing Signal offers, but without sharing user data for cash.



"Signal is actually run by a not-for-profit, so they're not out to make money with the data that they're collecting,” he said. “They're also leveraging an open-source software. What that means is, developers, security professionals can access that code and do things to identify vulnerabilities and ensure that the encryption algorithms are secure.”