Signature apples return to Albuquerque for one day

In 2011, the Las Conchas fire burned down the orchard in Cochiti Canyon. It had been there since 1944.

Now, the orchard is located in Wisconsin.

Luke Mullins, the son of the orchard’s owners, said the apples still have New Mexican roots.

"They are grafted right off the trees that were originated from the canyon,” he said.

He said the apples are special because they have patents—only Dixon’s can grow them.

But he and his family know how much they mean to New Mexicans, so they brought a truck load of them to Albuquerque.

“We did not bring enough. We brought 240 boxes. We split them because we wanted the apples to go further of course. So everybody can get a taste,” he said.

Mullane said he is grateful for the huge crowd.

"I can't thank everybody enough for all the support they give us,” he said. "It's incredible. I don’t know, I’m speechless about it I guess."

He said they have a sign up list for folks who want to receive alerts for their next visit.

Mullane hopes they can bring a lot more apples next year.

He said there are no plans to bring the orchard back to New Mexico.