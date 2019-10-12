Signature apples return to Albuquerque for one day | KOB 4
Signature apples return to Albuquerque for one day

Casey Torres
October 12, 2019 09:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Champagne apples from the Dixon’s Apple Orchard were available for one day only Saturday.

Hundreds of people lined up out in a parking lot on the corner of Eubank and Menaul.

"I'm glad they're back home,” said a woman who got in line at 6 a.m.

In 2011, the Las Conchas fire burned down the orchard in Cochiti Canyon. It had been there since 1944.

Now, the orchard is located in Wisconsin.

Luke Mullins, the son of the orchard’s owners, said the apples still have New Mexican roots.

"They are grafted right off the trees that were originated from the canyon,” he said.

He said the apples are special because they have patents—only Dixon’s can grow them.

But he and his family know how much they mean to New Mexicans, so they brought a truck load of them to Albuquerque.

“We did not bring enough. We brought 240 boxes. We split them because we wanted the apples to go further of course. So everybody can get a taste,” he said.

Mullane said he is grateful for the huge crowd.

"I can't thank everybody enough for all the support they give us,” he said. "It's incredible. I don’t know, I’m speechless about it I guess."

He said they have a sign up list for folks who want to receive alerts for their next visit.

Mullane hopes they can bring a lot more apples next year.

He said there are no plans to bring the orchard back to New Mexico.

