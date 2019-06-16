Silver Alert: Everette Curley
June 16, 2019 04:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Everette Curley.
Police say he was last seen on Saturday night at 301 Western Skies.
According to police, Curley suffers from dementia and has diabetes.
If anyone has information about Curley's whereabouts, they are asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-2677.
