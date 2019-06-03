Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man | KOB 4
Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man

Edgar French Edgar French | 

Marian Camacho
June 03, 2019 12:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Albuquerque man.

Albuquerque police say Edgar French was last seen Sunday driving in northeast Albuquerque after leaving a friend's house. Police say he was driving a 2017 Mercedes Benz with Texas license plate JVW8344.

He was wearing blue pants, a green shirt and blue tennis shoes.

French is believed to be in danger if he is not located. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 505-242-2677.

Marian Camacho


Created: June 03, 2019 12:02 PM

